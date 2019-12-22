Yalda Night Ceremony held in Beijing

Yalda, the year's longest night which actually heralds the coming of longer days by the winter being just around the corner is one of the nation's most charming festivals.

During the ceremony, which lasted until late night, Iranians living in China along with their families celebrated Yalda with a variety of programs.

Highlights of the event were traditional music and dance music by the Elixir of Love, entertaining and informative programs for children, competition and poetry reading.

In addition to Iranians residing in China, the ceremony was attended by a number of Chinese citizens who love Iranian culture and rituals.

Yalda is not just for Iranians; a number of other nations, including Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, celebrate the longest night of the year for centuries.



Yalda Night was officially added to Iran's list of National Treasures during a special ceremony in 2008.



Iran submitted the Yalda portfolio to be registered on UNESCO's list on 19 March 2015.

6125**1416