Zarif: Iran engages with Japan's foreign policy

"Wrapping up a presidential visit to Tokyo—with a packed schedule—and heading home on #Yalda," Zarif tweeted on Saturday.

"On 1st such visit in 19 years, we engaged with Japan's foreign policy and industry leaders, and importantly celebrated the 90th anniversary of Iran-Japan diplomatic relations," he added.

Heading a high-profile delegation, Rouhani visited Malaysia to attend the 2019 Kuala Lumpur Summit.

During his stay in Malaysia, he held talks with Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He also delivered a speech in a meeting with Iranian nationals in Malaysia.

The Iranian president then left Kuala Lumpur for Tokyo to hold negotiations on bilateral, regional and international issues with the Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

Earlier in a Twitter message, Rouhani hailed his fruitful talks in Japan, saying: "I welcome any effort that could boost economic exchanges, especially in the energy sector, and increase oil exports."

Shab-e Yalda (Yalda Night) is an Iranian festival celebrated on the "longest and darkest night of the year," when families gather to joy the festivity in a joyful and exuberant way.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IranEnglish