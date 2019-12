A beautiful historical house dating back to Qajar era that belonged to Mirza Zeyneddin Khan Donboli Zarrabi- a famous doctor known as Motamen Atebba - is open to public to get a pleasant glimpse of the days gone on the eve of Yalda Night, the longest night of year before arrival of winter, Tehran, Iran, December 21, 2019. IRNA/Davoud Qahrdar

1483**

