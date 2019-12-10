ECO states to celebrate Yalda feast in Iran

Also, the ambassadors of Afghanistan, as well as Tajikistan, will take part in the event.

The ceremony is aimed at introducing Yalda Night to the attendees.

Reciting poems of Iranian poet Hafez will be one of the main parts of Yalda Night occasion.

A nocturnal celebration that is observed on the eve of the first day of winter in Iran is called Yalda, or Shab-e-Chelle.

The Economic Cooperation Organization or ECO is an Asian political and economic intergovernmental organization that was founded in Tehran in 1985 by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan are member-states of the ECO.

7129**2050

