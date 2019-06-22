Iranian expatriates in Uruguay celebrate Yalda Night

According to the Iranian Embassy in the South American country, In the ceremony that was held in a warm friendly atmosphere, beautiful video clips in Spanish Language about Iranian traditions, especially Yalda Night were screened.

Yalda night (Shab-e Yalda or Shab-e Chelleh) is an Iranian festival celebrated on the 'longest and darkest night of the year.





Yalda is a winter solstice celebration, that is, in the night of the Northern Hemisphere's winter solstice. Yalda Night coincides with December 22 in the Northern hemisphere and June 22 in the Southern Hemisphere.





Similar to Iran's Yalda, Chinese people hold Dōngzhì Festival on the occasion of winter solstice, where they stay up late at night.

Iran and Uruguay have had friendly ties since 117 years ago.

