Health minister rules out shortage of medicines

Namaki siad on Tuesday that despite the US maximum pressure, the country's medicine shortage is one-third compared to that of the last year, adding that by July 2020, there are stocks of essential medicines, raw materials in pharmaceutical plants, and surgical equipment at warehouses.

While the enemies are seeking to create problems for the country, Iran has attained self-sufficiency in producing medicines, he said.

On November 7, 2019, Deputy Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education said that Iran is currently able to produce %99 of medicine needed by patients with the remaining one percent either not being cost-effective to be produced domestically or it is a totally new product.

Addressing the 16th Conference on Iran's Pharmaceutical Sciences in Kermanshah, Mohammad Reza Shanehsaz added that some 180 medicines will be produced in Iran within the next two years, which will help the country save 250 million dollars.

"Currently, Iran has a special status in terms of scientific products in the field of pharmaceuticals, which is indebted to the efforts of the local experts and elites," he said.

