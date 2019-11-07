Iran able to produce %99 of medicine

Addressing the 16th Conference on Iran's Pharmaceutical Sciences in Kermanshah, Mohammad Reza Shanehsaz added that some 180 medicines will be produced in Iran within two years, which will create 250 million dollars in currency savings for the country.

"Currently, Iran has a special status in terms of scientific products in the field of pharmaceuticals, which is indebted to the efforts of the local experts and elites," he said.

While the enemies are seeking to create problems for the country, it has attained self-sufficiency in producing medicines, he said, noting that there is no shortage of medicine despite sanctions and pressured piled on the country.

