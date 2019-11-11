US sanctions target Iranian women, children's human rights

“During the past 40 years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been slapped by illegal sanctions that have inhumanely targeted women and children’s human rights, especially their right to hygiene and access to medicine and treatment,” said lawmaker Oulad Qobad said in his speech to the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

International Lawyer Reza Nasri said in a twitter post on Sunday that 15 Iranian children suffering from EB have died as Swedish manufacturer has stopped delivering indispensable wound dressing (Mepilex) due to US sanctions. @SecPompeo & all those involved in this #EconomicTerrorism bear individual criminal responsibility for these deaths.

