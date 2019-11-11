Iran must document negative impacts of US sanctions on medicine

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a "Family Recovery in Disaster" workshop in Mashad on Monday, Reto Stocker said that sanctions should not affect sick and needy people, but it is clear that sanctions for people with certain diseases in Iran have had a negative impact.

He said the ICRC could not allocate part of the funding for the supply of such drugs and went on to say that due to its complexity and technical complexity, although the shortage of medicines is an important issue for certain patients, the role of the Red Cross in this area requires serious coordination.

Over past decades, Iran has experienced significant domestic developments during the sanctions period and has seen significant growth in the humanitarian field, Stocker said.

He highlighted that it is better for Iran to provide evidence of possible deaths and the negative impact of drug sanctions because drug and health issues are directly related to people's lives, and the imposition of drug sanctions is acceptable given that they affect patients.

Stocker considered the performance of the Iranian Red Crescent Society highly desirable given its long history and framework for relief, and said that in addition, the Iranian Red Crescent Society has resources, frameworks, and strategies that are among the strengths of this Society and regardless of having strong human resources, it has led to a positive performance in the disaster relief process.

