Iranian, Pakistani universities sign MOU to expand cooperation

In an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Mohammad Ali Lotfollahi said that "the MOU has been signed concurrent with the research week and in line with the expansion of international scientific cooperation.

He added that this agreement is also aimed at promoting scientific cooperation between Iranian and Pakistani scholars and scholars.

Promotion of research programs, collaborative research, exchange of professors in pursuit of joint research activities and holding joint courses in different disciplines and levels are the focus of this scientific and educational agreement, said Maragheh University chancellor.

The memorandum was signed between Maragheh University officials and Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University of Pakistan Mansoor Akbar Kundi, he said.

Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan (BZU) is among the largest universities in Punjab, Pakistan. It began operating in 1975, with eight departments based in rented buildings. The university now has more than 50 departments, institutes and colleges and a large student population.

Founded in 1987, the University of Maragheh is a non-profit public higher education institution located in the urban setting of the large town of Maragheh (population range of 50,000-249,999 inhabitants), East Azarbaijan.

