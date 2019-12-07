Significant impact of Anzali FTZ on Iran-Kyrgyzstan cooperation  

During the two-day meeting, a 104-article memorandum of understanding (MoU) on economic, trade, scientific, and cultural cooperation between Iran and Kyrgyzstan was signed by the two countries' road ministers.

Holding an international seminar on cooperation capacities between Iran and Eurasia Union with officials of the union and ambassadors of the five countries in attendance in 2020 is one of the major articles in the document.

Both sides also agreed to use the potentials of Anzali Free Zone to create a transportation corridor to the Persian Gulf markets and Turkey.

Preparing the ground for the export of engineering services by companies located in the free zone, establishing joint trade council involving Iran and Kyrgyzstan free zones and holding industrial and trade tours for the two countries' investment delegations to get acquainted with free zones' potentials are among the other clauses of the agreement.

Anzali Free Trade Zone as the only free zone in the southern part of the Caspian Sea and the economic hub of Iran with an area of 9400 hectares of land and 40 km shoreline is located in Gilan province.

