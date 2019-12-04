IRNA, Iran National Library sign MoU

The MoU was inked by Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Zia Hashemi and director of the National Library and Archives of Iran Ashraf Boroujerdi.

According to the MoU, both sides agreed on organizing joint specialized conferences, exhibitions, workshops and training courses as well as cooperation in the organization of content, technical and standardizing photographs and negatives of IRNA.

During the meeting, IRNA chief said that there are priceless cultural treasures in Iran that have been forgotten, adding that signing MoU could pave the path for converging along with making use of the asset.

Hashemi voiced hope that both sides would seize the opportunity to cooperate closely.

Director of the National Library and Archives of Iran Ashraf Boroujerdi, for her part, said that IRNA has a colossal role to play in preparing historical resources.

The Islamic Republic News Agency monitors the events in the society; she said, adding IRNA always shows concern over all incidents.

