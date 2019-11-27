Iran,Pakistan to examine joint transit capacities

Speaking to IRNA, Ayoub Kord said facilitating trade interactions and removing red tapes for businessmen are the most important objectives of the signed trade agreements.

He added that holding the 7th joint border committee is aimed to address problems and help remove obstacles on border trade, transportation, customs and consular issues.

He noted that special geographical location of Sistan and Baluchestan along its common border with Afghanistan and Pakistan, its access to Sea of Oman and taking advantage of Chabahar trade-industrial zone have paved the path for transportation industry, transit and border exchanges.

Based on the plan, both sides are to establish coordination in developing economic relations, exchanging trade delegations and attracting investment, he reiterated.

Regarding transportation capacities, Iran and Pakistan are to sign MoU on expansion of cooperation in the field, Kord said.

