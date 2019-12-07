Sari, Herat agriculture universities sign cooperation MoU  

A delegation from Herat's Jami University visited Sari Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources University and signed a memorandum of understanding with the chancellor of the university.

Based on the MoU, both universities will exchange professors and students.

Earlier, Sari Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources University had signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Slovakian Agriculture University and Stavropol State Medical University, paving the way for scientific and educational collaboration.

The MoUs of the university with a German, an Italian and a Spanish university have already been implemented.

