The Asian Basketball Confederation (ABC) selected three popular continental basketball players in a poll and voted by basketball fans, including "Samad Nikkhah Bahrami" Iranian star and national team captain.

According to Fiba Asia, Samad Nikkhah Bahrami from Iran and Fadi al-Khattib and Wael Iraqchi from Lebanon have been named three popular Asian basketball players.

Nikkhah Bahrami is still in the national team and has managed to reach the Tokyo Olympics with the World Cup.

Fadi al-Khattib bade farewell to the national team for the second consecutive year, and Iraqis are currently considered a Lebanese star.

