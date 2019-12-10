Dec 10, 2019, 1:12 PM
Nikkhah Bahrami; among three popular players of Asia

Tehran, Dec 10, IRNA -- Nikkhah Bahrami, Captain of Iranian national team, selected among three most popular players of Asia, the Asian Basketball Confederation (ABC) said citing a survey.

The Asian Basketball Confederation  (ABC) selected three popular continental basketball players in a poll and voted by basketball fans, including "Samad Nikkhah Bahrami" Iranian star and national team captain.

According to Fiba Asia, Samad Nikkhah Bahrami from Iran and Fadi al-Khattib and Wael Iraqchi from Lebanon have been named three popular Asian basketball players.

Nikkhah Bahrami is still in the national team and has managed to reach the Tokyo Olympics with the World Cup.

Fadi al-Khattib bade farewell to the national team for the second consecutive year, and Iraqis are currently considered a Lebanese star.

