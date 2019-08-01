Iranian player joins Chinese Basketball League

After Chinese media reported earlier this week that Captain of the Iranian national volleyball team Saeid Marouf had joined a Chinese club, media reported that Iran's national team player Behnam Yakhchali has joined China Basketball League.

Chinese media reported that Iran's national basketball team player has joined the Nanjing team to play in the CBA (Chinese Basketball Professional League).

The General Directorate of Sport and Youth of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province has also confirmed that Behnam Yakhchali has reached an agreement with the Chinese team as the Iranian legionnaire basketball player.

At present, Behnam Yakhchali, along with the Iranian national team, is in the warm-up camps hosted by Russia. He was part of the Mahshahr Petrochemical team last season.

National players such as Samad Nikkhah Bahrami, Hamed Haddadi and Arsalan Kazemi had also played in the Chinese Basketball League before Yakhchali.

Earlier, another national team player of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Mohammad Jamshidi was due to play in the German league and former Iranian national team coach Bauermann had paved the ground that Mohammad Jamshidi refused to join the German league.

Yakhchali had been with Bandar Emam Petrochemical team for eight years.

Behnam Yakhchali Dehkordi was born on July 6, 1995 in Shahrekord, Iran and has the height of 1.91 meters.

