Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 15

- Iran foreign debts reduces by 25% despite sanctions
- Europe buying time to gain chance
- Nothing would stop Iran's oil export
- Rouhani: US has failed on every path taken against Iran
- NAS immortalizes Iranian genius Mirzakhani with eponymous prize
- EU supports Iraq-proposed regional conference on US-Iran tensions
- President: Iran will stand against any pressure
- Yemeni missiles, rockets hit targets inside Saudi Arabia
- Iran taekwondo team ranks first in 2019 Universiade
- Iran rejects claims of talks with U.S.
- “Driving Lessons” named best short at Golden Apricot festival
- Iran need to battle for Olympic berth: Nikkhah Bahrami
- 3 branches of power approve outlines of budget reform
- Dollar dips again
- Iran, UK hold talks to defuse tanker tensions
