Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 15

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran foreign debts reduces by 25% despite sanctions

- Europe buying time to gain chance

- Nothing would stop Iran's oil export

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: US has failed on every path taken against Iran

- NAS immortalizes Iranian genius Mirzakhani with eponymous prize

- EU supports Iraq-proposed regional conference on US-Iran tensions

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- President: Iran will stand against any pressure

- Yemeni missiles, rockets hit targets inside Saudi Arabia

- Iran taekwondo team ranks first in 2019 Universiade

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran rejects claims of talks with U.S.

- “Driving Lessons” named best short at Golden Apricot festival

- Iran need to battle for Olympic berth: Nikkhah Bahrami

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- 3 branches of power approve outlines of budget reform

- Dollar dips again

- Iran, UK hold talks to defuse tanker tensions

