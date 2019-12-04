Increased export in Iran's petrochemical products despite sanctions

Exports of non-petroleum products from the Customs of Pars Energy Special Economic Zone have increased despite US restrictions and sanctions, More than $ 500 million worth of non-petroleum products were exported in November this year, compared to the same period last year, it grew by 39% in terms of weight and 5% in value.

There have been many restrictions on shipping and insurance for ships and tankers against Iran, but these have not prevented the growth of non-oil exports at the forefront of petrochemicals.

The Director-General of Pars Energy Special Economic Zone Ahmad Pourheidar, referring to the export of 1,626, 458 tonnes of products in November from the region, added: These products are Methanol, Propane, Butane, light, and heavy polyethylene, Ammonia, sulfur, crude oil and more were included.

These goods have been exported to China, UAE, South Korea, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Turkey, Egypt, Kuwait and so on, Pourheidar said.

