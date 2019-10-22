Oct 22, 2019, 8:35 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 22

Tehran, Oct 22, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Tuesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran warns Turkey over establishing military bases in Syria

- No sign of US cyber attack after drone downing

- Zarif slams US for leaving int'l treaties

** IRAN DAILY

- Turkey detains 3 pro-Kurdish mayors over 'terror' links


- Official: Sanctions on Iran’s petrochemical industry a total failure


- Iran collects double world wushu golds


** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Syrians see off U.S. troops with rotten fruits

- Sohrab Moradi eyes 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota place

- Lebanese PM announces new economic plan

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Militarism has become a necessity

- Attar’s Elahi-nameh published in Japanese

- Iranian wushu practitioners take two golds at World Championships

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Steel exports rise 40% to 5.8 million tons in H1

- Zarif: FATF decision serves political purpose

- New incentives for using domestic solar panels

