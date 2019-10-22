Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 22

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran warns Turkey over establishing military bases in Syria
- No sign of US cyber attack after drone downing
- Zarif slams US for leaving int'l treaties
** IRAN DAILY
- Turkey detains 3 pro-Kurdish mayors over 'terror' links
- Official: Sanctions on Iran’s petrochemical industry a total failure
- Iran collects double world wushu golds
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Syrians see off U.S. troops with rotten fruits
- Sohrab Moradi eyes 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota place
- Lebanese PM announces new economic plan
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Militarism has become a necessity
- Attar’s Elahi-nameh published in Japanese
- Iranian wushu practitioners take two golds at World Championships
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Steel exports rise 40% to 5.8 million tons in H1
- Zarif: FATF decision serves political purpose
- New incentives for using domestic solar panels
