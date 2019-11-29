‎Iranian, Italian businessmen discuss two countries' trade capacities

Addressing the gathering, Bayat referred to the two countries' officials' support for trade and economic exchanges and stressed the need for promoting the two countries' private sectors.

He also reiterated readiness of Iran's Embassy in Rome to offer all-out help to the Iranian and Italian tradesmen.

"Longstanding trade interaction between Iran and Italy and mutual trust and satisfaction of the two countries' companies are considered a positive record in the history of their economic relationships," he said, noting that Italy has been first trade partner of Iran among European states during 2017-2018.

Despite US unilateral exit from the JCPOA and reinstatement of sanctions against Iran, some section of the Italian community is still interested to cooperate with Iran, Bayat said.

Iranian delegation comprising 25 economic activists in various fields, including petrochemical, stone and construction materials, industrial equipment, foodstuff and pharmaceuticals are currently in Milan in a bid to boost economic exchanges with their Italian counterparts.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish