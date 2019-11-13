Envoy: South Africa reviewing capacities to boost ties with Iran

He made the remarks in a meeting with Head of Shiraz Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Jamal Razeqi.

Mazwi Khumalo said that the two countries are now reviewing existing capacities for active cooperation.

South Africa expects taking practical and tangible measures with regard to its relations with Iran and will give priority to demands and interests of both sides, he added.

He also highlighted economic and cultural attractions of Fars province, saying the issue should be followed up in the joint commission.

South African people will never forget Iranians' help in difficult junctures and are now standing vigilantly by Iranian nation.

Referring to holding the Iran-South Africa 14th joint economic commission in Tehran, Mazwi Khumalo said solutions for developing cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

He also vowed reinforcing tourism relations between Iran and South Africa which is now influenced by sanctions.

South Africa has the best technologies and equipment in mines sector, he said encouraging both sides to take advantage of potentials for active cooperation and for attracting African companies investment.

Meanwhile, Razeqi referred to sanctions imposed by enemies on Iran, saying Iran will definitely pass this difficult period.

Fars Province has different potentials in agricultural, medical, scientific, tourism and mines sector, he said adding that 10-14 million tons of Iranian products are made in this province.

Various mines, huge reserves of gas and petrochemical industries, having six conversion industries in the agricultural sector, and the existence of six cement plants are among other capacities of Fars, he noted.

Razeqi also expressed readiness for developing economic cooperation between Fars and South African businessmen.

