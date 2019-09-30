Sep 30, 2019, 12:34 PM
Zangeneh: Petrochemicals to bring $35b in seven years

Tehran, Sept 30, IRNA – Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh said on Monday that with taking the third step of development of the petrochemical industry, the sector will bring $35b in the next seven years.

Zangeneh told reporters that two development stages have been carried so far in the petrochemical industry, adding that grounds have been prepared for starting the third stage.

He hoped for the third stage of the development of the petrochemical industry will lead to raise the output of petrochemical products to over 130 million tons worth $35b.

He said that in the first step Iran got 15-16 billion dollars revenues and during the second stage the value of the petrochemical output hit $25b.

Zangeneh added that the third stage of development of the petrochemical industry will lead to development of downstream industries, it will contribute to create job opportunities and added values for Iran.

