Iran showcases industrial goods in Baku

The event is underway in the presence of 38 Iranian production and services companies, 10 firms from Azerbaijan, 1 from Russia, 4 from Pakistan, 1 from Georgia and 1 from Ukraine.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Iranian Ambassador to Baku Javad Jahangirzade said the volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Azerbaijan has experienced 74% in 2018 compared with 2017.

The figure has also had over 90% growth during the 10 months of the current year.

He added that there are various capacities for developing cooperation between two countries

Describing Azerbaijan as a suitable market for Iranian companies, he said they can have access to regional market through Azerbaijan.

The exhibition will showcase petrochemical products, buildings, electricity, animal husbandry, agriculture, irrigation, home appliances, building materials, and health and engineering services.

He also referred to Iran-Azerbaijan plan for creating joint industrial part at common borders.

