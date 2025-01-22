Jan 22, 2025, 10:49 AM
Manufacturers, figures from private sector meet Ayatollah Khamenei

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

Tehran, IRNA – A group of private sector manufacturers and active economic figures have met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The meeting took place in the Imam Khomeini Complex on Wednesday morning, a day after the Leader paid a visit to the Pioneers of Progress  exhibition, which showcased the private sector’s achievements.

A number of figures active in the private sector are slated to present their views during the meeting.

(This item is being updated.)

