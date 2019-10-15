Iran's life up by 20 years in four decades": President Rouhani

In his opening speech at the meeting, the President said Iran was proud of the fact that during the past four decades, each year it has managed to raise the life expectancy rate for six months.

He termed the achievement as an important service to people rendered by health sector professions.

The life expectancy was 56 in 1979 and is 76 in 2019, he said, adding that in his two terms of office his government has done a great deal in health and environment.

As for other activities undertaken by the Iranian government to boost the public health, President Rouhani pointed to saving the health of 14 million people from salt storms by reviving the Urmia Lake.

He said the northwestern city of Tabriz which lies close to the lake would not have existed today and all the gardens and farms in the northeastern parts of Iran would have disappeared, had the government failed to take the necessary measures about the lake.

The Iranian President further noted that thanks to the measures taken by his two cabinets in the past six years, the quality of the gasoline produced in petrochemical plants has remarkably improved.

President Rouhani said that all big cities of Iran are now using Euro 5 gasoline.

He went on to say that Iran has reduced the costs of patients to only 10% in urban and to 5% in rural areas, which eased the pains of many patients that didn’t have enough money to see doctors. Some even had been sick for six or seven years.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish