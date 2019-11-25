Rouhani felicitates Bosnia and Herzegovina on National Day

In a message on Monday, the President congratulated the government and nation of Bosnia and Herzegovina on the occasion and expressed hope that bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries would be further expanded.

President Rouhani in a message to Croat Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljko Komsic congratulated him and the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina on the arrival of National Day of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In this message, the President noted the background of the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, indicating the determination of the two sides towards a comprehensive expansion of cooperation.

Rouhani expressed hope for the continuation of the process and the deepening of the two countries' relations with God Almighty, the health and success of the President of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the welfare of the people of this country.

Iran's First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri too in a message on Monday congratulated Bosnia-Herzegovina's officials on the country's National Day.

In a separate message, Jahangiri felicitated Denis Zvizdić, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina felicitates the country's National Day.

In the message, Jahangiri expressed the hope that the friendly relations between Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina would continue to develop in all sections.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is a country on the Balkan Peninsula in southeastern Europe.

The head of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidential Council Zeljko Komsic on , Nov 21, 2019 said that his country welcomes enhancing all-out ties with Tehran.

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Mahmoud Heydari, he highlighted bilateral friendly ties and called for strengthening all-out ties with Iran.

