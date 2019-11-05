High Ranking delegation on Human Rights Iran departs for Geneva

The delegation will present the country's national report and answer questions of representatives of other countries and hold talks with officials from the Office of the High Commissioner, the head of the Human Rights Council, as well as ambassadors and delegates from other countries.

According to this report, the periodic human rights reporting mechanism (UPR) is one of the most foreseen mechanisms in the structure of the UN Human Rights Council, and all members are required to submit and defend their national report within a timely program.

Next week, in addition to Iran, national reports of 13 countries, including Italy, Iraq, Fiji, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Egypt, El Salvador, Gambia, Kazakhstan, Madagascar, San Marino, Slovenia, Bolivia, and Angola, will also be presented and evaluated.

The exhibition of the achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of human rights opened at the United Nations Office in Geneva on Monday. The exhibition, which was held at the entrance hall of the Summit of the thirty-fourth session of the UPR Working Group on Human Rights Periodic Reporting, featured posters and slides of human rights developments in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

