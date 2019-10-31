Oct 31, 2019, 1:53 PM
Journalist ID: 2078
News Code: 83536694
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Bosnia eye better cultural, religious ties

Iran, Bosnia eye better cultural, religious ties

Belgrade, Oct 31, IRNA - Iranian organizations and entities in Bosnia and Herzegovina try to strengthen common cultural features between the two countries, said Iran’s envoy to the East European country. 

“Iranian entities in Bosnia and Herzegovina try to consolidate common cultural backgrounds between the two nations,” said Iran’s Ambassador to the East European country Mahmoud Heidari on Thursday in Sarajevo.  

He made the remarks in a meeting with Husein Effendi Kavazovic, Reis-ul-ulema of the Islamic Community in Bosnia and Herzegovina. 

The Reis-ul-ulema is the head of Muslims from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Muslim diaspora from the country.

The new Chief Mufti of the European country’s Islamic Community also expressed gratitude to Iran for supporting Bosnia and Herzegovina in hard times.  

“We have good relations with Iranian entities here with respect to cultural and religious efforts," said Kavazovic, expressing hope that Iran-Bosnia and Herzegovina ties will be boosted further. 

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 7 =