Iran, Bosnia eye better cultural, religious ties

“Iranian entities in Bosnia and Herzegovina try to consolidate common cultural backgrounds between the two nations,” said Iran’s Ambassador to the East European country Mahmoud Heidari on Thursday in Sarajevo.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Husein Effendi Kavazovic, Reis-ul-ulema of the Islamic Community in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Reis-ul-ulema is the head of Muslims from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Muslim diaspora from the country.

The new Chief Mufti of the European country’s Islamic Community also expressed gratitude to Iran for supporting Bosnia and Herzegovina in hard times.

“We have good relations with Iranian entities here with respect to cultural and religious efforts," said Kavazovic, expressing hope that Iran-Bosnia and Herzegovina ties will be boosted further.

