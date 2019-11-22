Iran great friend of Bosnia-Herzegovina: Official

Shafiq Jafarovic added that the slamic Republic of Iran is a friend of Bosnia-Herzegovina and has proved it in hard situations and "we will never forget its supports".

In today's world, power of knowledge is not comparable to any other power and Bosnia-Herzegovina needs further scientific investments.

Meanwhile, Iran's Ambassador to Bosnia-Herzegovina Mahmoud Heydari congratulated national day of the country, saying that Iran's policy has always been backing independence, territorial integrity and peaceful coexistence among all Bosnian ethnic groups.

He also wished that national solidarity and unity among all Bosnian tribes will further improve.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish