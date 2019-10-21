Iran attends 2019 Belgrade Book Fair

Over 500 publisher including 60 foreign, 550 publishing centers and cultural centers have showcased their works.

The exhibition is underway in an area covering over 30,000 square meter.

In addition to Serbian stalls, publishers from Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Srpska, Belarus, UK, Italy, Greece, Croatia, Iran, France, the Netherlands, Northern Macedonia, Spain, Japan, Canada, China, Brazil, Turkey, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia, Montenegro and Poland participated in the event.

Iranian stall showcases over 100 prestigious works which have been translated in Serbian language, handicrafts, maps, films and cultural brochures.

Various books like Nahj al-Balagha, Al-Sahifa al-Sajjadiyya, Masnavi, Bustan, The Conference of the Birds, Parvin E'tesami book, Rubâ'iyât of Omar Khayyâm, Anecdotes of Pious Men have been showcased by Iran cultural attaché office in Serbia.

"The first Yugoslav Book Fair was held in 1956 at the Zagreb Fair, under the patronage of the President of Yugoslavia Josip Broz Tito. It was attended by the most prominent Yugoslav writers, including Ivo Andrić and Miroslav Krleža," according to the website of the event.

"This first Fair included about 12,000 books of all Yugoslav publishers of the time, also featuring publishers from Austria, Czechoslovakia, the Netherlands, UK, France, Italy, China, Hungary, East and West Germany, Poland, Romania, USA, Soviet Union, and Switzerland," it added.

