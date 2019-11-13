Iran, Italy eager to boost relations

Referring to longstanding Iran-Italy relations, the ambassador hoped that Rome would take steps in line with promoting ties with Tehran.

Elaborating on Iran's latest measures to scale back its commitments to the JCPOA, he stressed the need for the EU to fulfill its commitments.

He pointed to Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), the initiative put forward by President Hassan Rouhani to the United Nations General Assembly last September to bring about thaw in relations with the Persian Gulf neighboring stares, saying that Iran favors settlement of regional issues through dialogue.

Italian Deputy Foreign Minister, Manlio Di Stefano, for his part, called for mutual ties and interaction and dialogue between the two countries.

Describing the JCPOA as a major international Agreement, he reiterated Italy's support to the international accord.

He welcomed continued cooperation between Tehran and Rome on various issues such as helping restore international peace and security and putting an end to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

