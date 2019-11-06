Italy hails naming Italian street after Iran's Khorasan province

In a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Italy Hamid Bayat, Petrocelli stressed the interest of the Italian government and people in maintaining relations with Iran.

He added that Italy has always adopted independent stances in its relations with Iran and never been influenced by a third country.

Underlining Italy’s position in supporting Iran's nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he elaborated on the importance of Europe’s commitment to take practical measures in supporting the JCPOA.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Petrocelli emphasized the role of parliaments in developing relations.

He also described naming the Italian street as an important step in promoting cultural cooperation between two countries.

Meanwhile, Bayat elaborated on the latest condition of relations and expressed Iran’s readiness for promoting ties in various fields especially parliamentary ones.

He also underscored the importance of continuing negotiations in line with removing road-blocks.

In the meantime, Iranian ambassador presented a report of Iran’s latest stances with regard to the nuclear deal.

