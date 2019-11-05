Persian Gulf University, Italian Research Institute sign MoU on scientific cooperation

Director of International Affairs and Non-Iranian Students at the Persian Gulf University Arash Khosravi said that the signed agreement is in the field of marine remote sensing, science and radar imaging and other fields of interest to both parties.

According to the MoU the researchers of the two universities are to jointly conduct studies on the Persian Gulf environment and atmospheric sciences.

Khosravi went on to say that the MoU is to exchange professors and students, conduct joint research projects, hold joint international events and participate in teaching and research which allows the researchers of this institute to stay for several months and conduct studies, collaborations and counseling in the Persian Gulf University for postgraduate theses.

He also said that the joint action on the Erasmus Plus Europe exchange program is on the agenda of bilateral cooperation.

