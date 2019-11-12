Nov 12, 2019, 1:30 PM
Iran sends back Pakistani immigrants

Islamabad, Nov 12, IRNA – Islamic Republic of Iran has continued to deport illegal Pakistani immigrants as local media has once again reported that Iranian security forces have handed over 150 Pakistani nationals to the local authorities at Iran-Pakistan Taftan border crossing.

After completion of formal procedures, the Levies force handed over the immigrants to the Federal Investigation Agency for further investigations.

Pakistanis living in Iran illegally or trying to enter Iran illegally are caught every year by Iranian security forces. Iranian authorities have been often deporting illegal Pakistani immigrants.

Iran and Pakistan are already engaged in strengthening cooperation to stop the illegal movements of immigrants.

