Iran actions within nuclear deal: Senior nuclear chief

“Now, the Islamic Republic is acting within the JCPOA and it hasn’t done anything outside this deal. According to point 26, these actions were taken into consideration that we can take some actions in a bid to create balance,” said Chief of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi on Saturday, speaking to reporters in the southern city of Bushehr.

"According to point 26 of the JCPOA, if they don’t live up to their commitments, we can reduce our commitments accordingly in a bid to create a balance in the deal,” he added.

He went on to say that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit Iran on Sunday in a bid to take samples and and officially announce Iran’s starting uranium enrichment and its degree.

Iran took the fourth phase of reduction of its nuclear commitments in response to the European inaction towards the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement and re-imposition of economic sanctions.

Salehi mentioned that European and American politicians have reacted to Tehran’s latest move and are concerned, noting that Iran’s potentials have become active now.

“The will of senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran have become materialized in a short time. It was a very big challenge for us at the AEOI to increase the country’s nuclear enrichment capacity to 3,500 Sus. This is very big in a short time,” he reiterated.

Salehi stressed that 15 new generation of nuclear centrifuges have been used at Natanz nuclear facility to increase the nuclear enrichment capacity to 2,660 Sus.

“Europeans and Americans are at awe because they thought the Iran doesn’t have the capacity,” he mentioned.

AEOI’s chief announced that nuclear enrichment resumed in Fordow nuclear site using 2,000 kilograms of UF6 uranium waste.

Salehi noted that the US and Europeans didn’t remove sanctions but now Iran doesn’t have any nuclear limits any more.

“We didn’t start reducing our nuclear commitments, they weren’t committed to their promises and Iran couldn’t witness that such actions take place unilaterally,” the Iranian official mentioned.

He stated that the balance has been created now, adding that Iran is not willing to reduce more commitments and that Tehran will act according to how the Europeans and Americans are responding.

Salehi stated that Iran’s actions are reversible should the Europeans respond wisely.

