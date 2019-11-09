Partners can save JCPOA by lifting oil and banking sanctions

Removal of oil and banking sanctions is Iran's priority, Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with IRNA in Moscow.

Araghchi is currently on a visit to Russia to attend the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference (the 2019 MNC) on November 7-9.

Iran's conditions declared by the Iranian president are clear, the official noted.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Article 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

On November 5, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated that Tehran will go back to the past situation only if the other parties return to their commitments based on the international nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lift the sanctions.

As deputy foreign minister said, Iran continues reduction of commitments to the JCPOA as long as its demands are not met.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi referred to his intensive talks with the Russian officials, saying that the negotiations about the JCPOA and the international developments are serious and will continue.

Further, he pointed to his talks with Russian special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov on Friday, noting that the discussion focused on the Middle East and Persian Gulf issues, the situation of Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen and Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) initiative presented by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the 74th UN General Assembly in New York last September

Iran and Russia have close consultations about all issues, and such closeness have helped proceed regional peace and stability and fight the policies followed by the United States and the Zionist regime of Israel, Araghchi added.

