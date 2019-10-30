Iran Mesr Desert: Earth Touches Sky

Gorgeous massive deserts of Iran with their unique conditions have always mesmerized tourists and travelers from every corner of the globe. Endless chains of dunes that create a picturesque landscape along with starry sky at night and their special silence are some but not all reasons that have made Iranian deserts so popular.

Among many well-known desserts in Iran, Mesr Desert in Khor has its own reputations. It is a special place for a great number of tourists and travelers who are looking for relaxation and meditation and those who are looking for adventurous experiences.

There will be a chance for travelers who are interested in activities such as sand sliding, horseback riding, camel riding, off-road hiking and quad biking. Mesr Desert in Khor is also known for its amazing bamboo fields and unique sand hills. There are also some other attractions that one can enjoy.

Mesr Village which is accessible via public transport is in a close distance from Khor. Shenzar Guesthouse, a beautiful guesthouse in the village belonging to a hospitable family, provides an opportunity for travelers to experience traditional desert houses and Iranian toothy foods. Admiring the beauty of sunrise and sunset while sitting around the fire and drinking hot tea can be an unforgettable experience of travel to Mesr desert.

Mesr is a village and desert area in Jandaq Rural District, in the Central District of Khor and Biabanak County, Isfahan province, Iran. This desert represents an interesting scene of the integrated performance of geomorphic and geologic processes and climate changes.

Reaching Mesr is easy, although you need to change direction several times from major cities of Iran, around 250 kilometers drive onto the Naein-Tabas road from Isfahan west to east. After passing Farokhi and Nasrabad villages, there is a sign showing off-road direction: ” Toward Mesr.” All in all, it is 420 km from Isfahan.

Upon 43 kilometers drive from the sign across the sand hills, 3 green spots will appear from far, similar to three emeralds next to each other. Few moments later, while the absolute silence of desert is your only company, you will find yourself in the first emerald land, Amirabad. The road is totally flat which is considered as one of the wonders of Iran’s central desert and surprises every Eco-tourist.

The sand hills around the village are known as thrones since the strong wind has shaped the surface, forming strange and attractive figures.

The sunset, the moon-rise, the stars, the dunes, the camels, the traditional houses and hear the silence of the desert.

