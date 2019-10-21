Iran's Maranjab Desert; Opportunity to touch the sky

Maranjab desert is one of the most beautiful parts of the Iranian deserts. High dunes and forests arch are the attractions of this region. Most of the vegetation consists of Halophyte plants such as Tamarix trees, Haloxylon trees and Zygophyllum bushes. Animal coverage area consists of animals such as wolf, jackal, hyena, fox sand, sand cat, lizard, chameleon, a variety of lizards, snakes, scorpions, dull-yellow partridge, eagle, hawk and others cause of lots of food and water.Kashan,, Oct 21, IRNA/ Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi.
