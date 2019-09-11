Getty Images grants award to Iranian photographer

Getty Images is among the world’s leading creators and distributors of award-winning still imagery, video, music and multimedia products, as well as other forms of premium digital content, available through its trusted house of brands.

According to Getty Images, this is the second time that the company grants its awards to photojournalists for finalizing long-term documentary projects.

Hashem Shakeri has earned the award for 'An Elegy for the Death of Hamun', examining the drying up of Lake Hamun and the transformation of a once fertile region and community, into a desert—due in part to climate change and the construction of dams upriver in Afghanistan.

Anna Boyiazis was granted for 'Finding Freedom in the Water', a series documenting Muslim girls and women as they learn to swim in Muyuni, Zanzibar, in attire that respects their conservative Islamic culture.

Daniele Volpe award was due to 'Ixil Genocide', in which showcases survivors of the systemic genocide of the Ixil community in Guatemala during the 1980s, as they sought to find the remains of loved ones, justice and some semblance of healing.

The Getty Images Reportage Grants are a core piece of the wider Getty Images Grants program, collectively aimed at supporting the world’s photographic and photojournalism community by helping to enable the telling of global stories. Since the inception of the program 15 years ago, the company has awarded in excess of US $1.4 million, the official website of the company reported.

