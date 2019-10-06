Value of Iran's foreign trade exceeds $ 42 bn

Iran's non-oil exports (excluding crude oil, kiln oil and kerosene, as well as luggage exports) amounted to more than 70 million tonnes valued at $ 20.9 billion during this period (Iranian Calendar system starting from March 2019), according to Iran Customs.

According to the report, the top five exporting countries in Iran during this period were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan, respectively, accounting for 75% of Iran's total export value.

Iran also imported 16.5 million tons of goods valued at $ 21.2 billion during the period.

