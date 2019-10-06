Over $150m Iranian goods exported to Afghanistan via Southern Khorasan

“$151 million worth of Iranian goods were exported to Afghanistan in the last six months,” said Davoud Shahraki, local Chief of Southern Khorasan’s Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade (MIMT) on Saturday.

He added that exports decreased 44% in comparison to the same period last year, mentioning that Iran’s import of Afghan goods also declined sharply.

Only 26 million dollars worth of Afghan goods were imported from Birjand and Mahiroud borders during the past six months, according to the official.

He criticized “lack of clear policies in Afghanistan” as well as Kabul’s decisions to close three border markets with Iran in Southern Khorasan Province for a decline in bilateral trade exchanges.

Southern Khorasan Province ranks first nationally in production of coal concentrate, Shahraki said.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish