Iranian market irresistible to Chinese businessmen

"Vaineh Lee" in an interview with IRNA on Saturday said that China and Iran are two major partners that despite pressure and sanctions have been able to maintain and even expand their cooperation.

He added that although Chinese companies are still encouraged to enter the Iranian market and participate actively in Iranian exhibitions, there are still potentials between the two countries that must be realized.

The Chinese expert stated that that the two companies are working to overcome the trade barriers the United States has created to increase the number of Chinese companies present at the Tehran International Exhibition every year.

He said: for example, while the first time only 10 Chinese companies participated in the Tehran International Exhibition, the number reached 300 last year and is expected to increase this year.

**** Iran market has a bright and brilliant future

According to Vaineh Lee, the Iranian market has a bright future and it is not hidden from anyone in the world. Iran has a significant place in the trade arena for the region and the world.

The Chinese businessman and the owner of the Grand Institute for Flight Home noted that the two countries (Iran and China) can increase communication, interaction and exchange with national currencies to overcome the banking barriers created by the United States.

He pointed out that the more open the route, the easier it would be to pass sanctions and that many Chinese and Iranian companies are now working with national currencies.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish