French motorcyclists arrive in Iran

Mehdi Abdullahzadeh told IRNA on Saturday that the French tourists will proceed to Orumieh, Saqqez, Hamedan, Arak, Isfahan, Yasuj and Shiraz after a one-day stay in Maku.

Their visit to the Iranian cities will last ten days and then they will leave Iran via Bazargan border, he said.

Located in the West Azerbaijan province in the northwest of Iran, Maku Free Trade Zone is in Iran's westernmost province. Covering a 500,000 hectare area, Maku is also the world's second largest free trade zone.

It has some 140-km long common borders with the autonomous Nakhichevan region (Azerbaijan) and some 130-km long sea and land border with Turkey. Maku Free Trade Zone is located on the crossroad of the important world trade corridors. Bazargan Customs as the main land border between Iran and Turkey is located in this zone.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @Irnaenglish