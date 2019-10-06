Afghanistan Iran's priority: Envoy

“Afghanistan is Iran’s priority in our resistance economic policies as its our neighbor and has a good share of our exported products,” said Bahador Aminian, Iran’s Ambassador to Afghanistan on Saturday, addressing the Working Group for Export Development and Council for Organizing Border Exchanges of Southern Khorasan Province.

He mentioned that Iran’s exports to the 28 European Union (EU) countries is only a third of what it exports to Afghanistan.

Aminian called on Iran’s private sector to play a more prominent role in exports to the country’s eastern neighbor.

He noted that Iran is active in establishing universities and vocational schools, agriculture and health tourism with Afghanistan.

The Iranian envoy stressed that Iranian businessmen should establish joint ventures in Afghanistan’s industrial estates to be later able to export to many other countries, including Europe.

Moshirol Hagh Abedi, Southern Khorasan’s Deputy Governor for Coordination of Economic Affairs also urged better and faster connection between the Iranian and Afghan provinces, including Farah.

He added that Afghan Studies are being taught at the University of Birjand, the provincial capital.

Southern Khorasan shares 331 kilometers of land border with Afghanistan, according to the official.

