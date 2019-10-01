Speaker: Iran welcomes resolution of disputes with Saudi Arabia

Larijani in this interview added: "Iran welcomes the remarks of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, about resolving disputes through dialogue with Tehran."

He emphasized that the Saudi Arabia-Iran dialogue would solve many of the region's security and political problems.

Larijani added that "we invite the countries of the region to form a special collective coalition in the Persian Gulf region with the participation of all the countries bordering it".

Larijani said that Iran advises the Yemenis to accept the ceasefire and tell Saudi Arabia that it is in their favor.

He also emphasized that negotiations with the US are not confidential, but that the sanctions should be lifted.

