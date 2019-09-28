Intercivilization Dialogue; Innovative Reproduction in General Assembly

World leaders' annual gathering at UN headquarters is reminiscent of memorable images of Prime Minister Mohammed Ali Raja'i's martyrdom at the table last year to show Savak's torture on the table. The Iranian delegation came to the United Nations to support the revolutionary leader who defended the positions of the Islamic Republic during his war years.

The annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations Headquarters for the Iranians is reminding memorable images for Iranians; of the bare feet of "Mohammad Ali Rajai," the then prime minister in 1980 to show the torture of SAVAK on the desk of Iranian delegation to the United Nations to the participation of leader of the revolution as the president on those years of the war to defend the positions of the Islamic Republic.

Other scenes include the walkout of representatives and officials of other countries in response to Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's anti-Israel speech and his criticism of the West.

Years later, Hassan Rouhani sought to keep participants in their UN seats in line with an interactive policy aimed at defusing tensions, and in his first visit to the organization as head of the Iranian government raised the idea of ​​"the world against violence and extremism, which was, of course, adopted via the support by most governments as a resolution in the General Assembly.

In addition to the idea of ​​Rouhani who has received international acclaim in the wake of regional and international developments, given the flurry of Takfiri terrorists, one can refer to the "Dialogue among Civilizations" in the middle of 1998 proposed by Mohammad Khatami.

In the same vein, Khatami's proposal was to name 2001 as year of Dialogue among Civilizations, which was, of course, accomplished. Regardless of the doubts and rumors raised about the origins and the cause of the initiative, what appeared about dialogue among civilizations was its contrast with the "clash of civilizations" theory that the famous American theorist Samuel Huntington presented for explaining the post-Cold War world in the early 1990s.

According to Huntington's theory, during the transition period of bipolar international to alternative structures, civilizational and identity gaps will be the source of conflict in the world.

On the other hand, Khatami spoke of the need to open dialogue between civilizations around the world and saw it as an opportunity for peace and mutual respect between nations and regions.

Although events such as the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center and subsequent US invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq did not leave room for this dialogue to take place, the initiative was internationally remembered in the name of Iran.

For many years after presenting the dialogue among civilizations and many events at the international and regional level, the Middle East is now the heartbeat of global developments plagued by inflammation and instability, and some speak of the potential for conflict in the global security and energy bottlenecks.

The important point to note is that much of the friction that can spark conflict and instability depends on the behavior of actors who, in common civilized geography, move the region step by step toward tension.

Over the past few years, the aggressive policies of governments such as Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies that have waged war, bloodshed, and aggression in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria have shown an image of increasing faults and rifts between countries in the region and the Muslim world.

Amid the divisions and divergences of Islamic governments, the occupation crisis in Palestine reached its highest point, and disputes between these states accumulated and expanded to the point where made division among regional organizations such as the PGCC.

The deepening of the inter-civilizational gaps and its consequences has repeatedly made Tehran warn in this regard and of course proposing the solution.

In this regard, the President on September 22 in a commemoration ceremony marking Holy Defense Week with a reference to the division between the nations of the region, saying that we extend hands of friendship to all our neighbors and will also go beyond their past mistakes, noted that endogenous security for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is our logic and we go to New York with the motto and plan of the "Coalition of Hope" and the "Hormuz Peace Initiative".

The president reiterated today that the enemies of the region, especially the United States, arrogance and Zionism are seeking to exploit the division, rift, and disagreement between the countries of the region. According to Rouhani, our logic is the logic of the Persian Gulf, which is secure from within, so the security of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman are endogenous and the presence of foreign forces in the region can be problematic.

Given these remarks and warnings, as well as the diplomatic pursuit of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the UN General Assembly, Rouhani’s approach can be focused on forming a kind of inter-civilizational dialogue to reduce disagreements and seeks to restore peace and stability to the Middle East.

