Iran never recognizes Zionist regime: Spokesman

Such regimes are hiring some athletes to gain honors for themselves, said Abbas Mousavi on Monday in his weekly press briefing.

Mousavi said that the problem is not competing with the Zionist regime's athletes. It is the fact that Iran does not recognize them and gives them no credits.

Regarding Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif's meetings with the representatives of the Congress in his recent trip to the UN, he said that such talks with congress members who are not regarded as governmental officials were quite normal , he said adding that before Zarif's sanctions by Trump's administration, they came to Zarif's residence or other places to meet him.

After the sanctions, they tried to continue contacts through phone calls, he said adding that the discussions were about mutual and regional issues and they tried to hear Iran's stances.

Zarif tried to give some impasse-breaking initiatives in case all sanctions to be removed but they only relied on Rouhani-Trump meeting which is not acceptable in this end, he said.

Commenting on the Europeans stance about the JCPOA, he said they need to do their commitments. The issue of the US is of secondary importance, but the Europeans have not been able to separate the two issues. They have tied them together.

About Iran's plan B if the JCPOA members reject its suggestions, Mousavi said that Iran was innovative and showed the way to the US and they know the way out of the dead end.

The US counts too much on its economic power which is not the same as before he said while referring to US sanctions on some Chinese companies under the pretext of having ties with Iran.

He added that the move is against the free trade laws in the world. The US bullying and unilateralism will be an albatross around many countries' necks.

Answering a question about Iran's stance regarding Yemen's attacks on Saudi targets and Riyadh's extremist stance about those, he said what Yemen does is a legal defense winning Iran's supports. They have been under most severe pressures and that’s their natural reaction.

The accusations made against Iran in this regard are baseless and they know that It has nothing for them except "disgrace". The only way to quit the crisis is accepting the ceasefire and starting negotiations, he said.

Responding to a question about the Saudi's claim that Iran sends weapons to Yemen, Mousavi said that Yemen is severely sanctioned. No one can send even a matchstick there. Humanitarian aids cannot enter the country.

He said that Iran is ready to sent food and medicine to the war stricken people of Yemen but the way is blocked.

