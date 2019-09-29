Iran backs Yemen ceasefire proposal

“We encourage the Saudi government to accept this offer. We also support any move to establish ceasefire and end the cruel war against the Yemeni nation. We believe this proposal is an important step to create peace and stability in the region,” said Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Sunday.

He expressed regret that Saudi Arabia hasn’t accepted this offer and keeps pounding the poorest Arab country.

Yemen’s National Salvation government has offered to stop drone and missile attacks into Saudi Arabia in return for a full end to the Saudi bombardment.

