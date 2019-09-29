Iran to host 66th WHO session of Eastern Mediterranean Office

Mohsen Asadi Lari said that the meeting is among the most important meetings that make decisions about health policies in the region.

The meeting takes place on a yearly basis in October in one of the 22 member states or the headquarters of the body in Cairo.

According to the official website of the EMRO, the key technical health issues on this year's agenda will include:

ending preventable newborn, child and adolescent deaths,

strengthening nursing and midwifery,

strengthening the hospital sector,

developing national institutional capacity for evidence-informed policy-making for health,

accelerating regional implementation of the UN Political Declaration on the Prevention,

Control of Noncommunicable Diseases.

The 4-day program will also include progress reports on eradication of poliomyelitis; health, environment and climate change; civil registration and vital statistics systems; implementation of the Eastern Mediterranean vaccine action plan and regional malaria action plan; mental health care; implementation of the regional framework on cancer prevention and control; and implementation of the global action plan on antimicrobial resistance.

Asadi-Lari said that the event is a good opportunity for mutual meetings between ministers of the region.

The members of the international decision-making body are Iran, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the UAE, and Yemen.

This is the fourth time that Iran hosts the event. Tehran hosted the meeting in 1989 and 1997 and Isfahan hosted it in 2006.

