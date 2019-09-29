Oil minister cautions against cyber attacks on oil industry

Zangeneh made the remarks in a message to mark National Day of Fire Safety in remembrance of the US air strikes on Iranian oil platforms in 1988 in practical support to Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in the Iraqi invasion of Iran in 1980 and the eight-year imposed war.

Zangeneh said that the brutal sanctions of enemies amounted to a full-blown economic war targeting the oil industry, which has been the driving force for the country's economy.

Zangeneh in his message stated that in the current situation, it is essential for all companies and facilities in the petroleum industry to exercise full alert to deal with physical and cyber threats and the necessary management, technical and operational measures to protect facilities and physical assets, promote resilience and sustainability in the value chain from upstream to downstream. Oil should be integrated, with particular regard to safety precautionary approaches and strict operational controls.

National Fire Safety Day is observed in Iran on Sept 29 to remember the firefighters who made exemplary sacrifice to bring the extensive fire of the oil platforms caused by the US air strikes in 1988 under control in 24 hours.

Iran complained to the Hague-based International Court of Justice against the US to seek reparations for the damages it inflicted on the oil platforms. ICJ ordered the US government to pay reparations to Iran.

